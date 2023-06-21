The Peoria Blue and White Family is excited to announce its upcoming field day event, which will take place on July 8, 2023, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Alpha Park in Bartonville. The event promises to be a fun-filled day of competition, entertainment and community-building activities.
The Epsilon Rho Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and the Xi Alpha Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. are jointly hosting this event.
Teams will compete against each other in a mix of mental and physical games, designed to challenge both mind and body. Spectators are encouraged to come out and support their favorite teams while enjoying grilled food, music, spades, dominos and other entertainment.
But field day is not just about fun and games – it's also for a good cause. Proceeds from the event will go toward supporting the organization's scholarship and community programs.
“The Peoria Blue and White Family is committed to making a positive impact in the community, and this event is just one way we are working towards that goal,” said Kendall Anderson, Social Action Director of Epsilon Rho Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.
