The Morton Police Department would like to remind motorists that Morton School District 709 resumes session on August 11, 2020. School speed zones and no parking zones will be enforced. Motorists should be reminded that there are enhanced fines and penalties for school zone violations and that crossing guards do have the authority to direct, control and regulate the flow of traffic in order to ensure the safety of the students, per Illinois Vehicle Code (625ILCS5/11-203).
AAA reminds motorists to do the following: Slow down in or near school or residential areas, and be sure to come to a complete stop at all intersections. Look for crossing guards, bicycles and playground equipment which indicate that children could be in the area. Always stop for school buses that are loading and unloading students. Leave early so that you are not rushed as you travel to work or school. Drive with your headlights on – even during the day – so children and other drivers see you.
