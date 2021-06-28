Illinois Wesleyan University has announced the names on the Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
Congratulations to Joel Baer, Quincy Boschulte, Caden Gates, Nora Robinson, and Gabby Rogers, all of Eureka; Jacob Heerman of Germantown Hills, Natalie Anderson of Goodfield; Audrey Armstrong, Emeline Kennel, Sidney Litviak, and Logan McClure of Metamora; Hannah Johnson, Clayton Anderson, Zehra Bakirdan, Emily Heim, Ashley Mohr, Emma Thames, and Lauren Wong all of Morton; and Claire Geier, Kaitlyn Geier, and Julia Huebner of Washington.
