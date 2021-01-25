The Morton Public Library (MPL) will have a SHIP Counselor and Central Illinois Agency on Aging volunteer available to assist those individuals, who qualify, to apply for the Benefit Access Program. This Illinois program provides for a license plate sticker to be purchased for $24 and a Ride Free Transit Card. There is no charge for this service.
Eligibility requirements include: Illinois resident; at least 65 or disabled (16-64 years old); maximum income including Social Security for one person ($33,562), two persons ($44,533), and three persons ($55,500).
This service will be available on Thursdays, January 28 – April 15, 2021. Please call the Morton Library at 263-2200 for information and to schedule an appointment. After State approval of the application, you will be notified to pick up your certificate at Morton Public Library. Approved license discount certificates are good for two years and renewals may be submitted beginning 90 days before the License Discount Certificate expiration date.
Please have available the following for yourself, spouse and any qualified additional resident: Social Security number; birth date, address of residence; proof of disability, if disabled; 2019 Federal Income Tax return (if one is filed); and all 2019 1099’s and W-2’s.
Applications filed before July 16, 2021, must use 2019 income information. Applications filed after July 15, 2021, must use 2020 income data.
NOTE: Since MPL is closed to the public on Thursdays, enter the library for your appointment through the door on the backside of the library. Facemasks are required inside the library.
