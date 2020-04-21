The Community Foundation of Central Illinois (CFCI) is pleased to announce the first grant cycle for the Central Illinois Disaster Recovery Fund will begin accepting applications on April 22, 2020. The Fund will provide flexible financial support to nonprofit partners within the CFCI service area (a 50-mile radius of the city of Peoria, IL excluding Knox and McLean Counties), who are responding to increasing needs as a result of COVID-19.
An advisory committee will review applications at the end of each cycle. Grants will then be made to community-based organizations that are directly supporting local residents and families who are most affected by emerging health, economic, and social impacts.
Most immediately, CFCI has identified the need for unrestricted grants to organizations seeking assistance with or providing support for projects that may include but are not limited to the following:
- Emergency food and basic supplies
- Interim housing and shelter
- Primary health care services
- Utility assistance
- Support for children and vulnerable populations
For the first cycle, applications are due Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Organizations may apply for up to $5,000. The application can be found on our website: communityfoundationci.org.
Mark Roberts, President and CEO of CFCI, states: “CFCI is pleased to offer this funding opportunity to our nonprofit partners who continue to provide essential support to the community. We know the need is great, and that many nonprofits need our help now more than ever. We invite donors, including individuals, corporations, private foundations and all others, to donate to the Central Illinois Disaster Recovery Fund to help magnify our support of local COVID-19 relief efforts.”
About the Community Foundation of Central Illinois
Established in 1985, the Community Foundation of Central Illinois is a philanthropic resource committed to connecting people who care with causes that matter. For more information please call 309-674-8730 or visit communityfoundationci.org.
