To accommodate the needs of the elderly and others considered “at-risk” due to health concerns, many Morton businesses and organizations are providing special hours to protect their customers and clients.
As this list is growing, a fully updated list of these services can be found on the Morton Chamber of Commerce’s website at www.mortonchamber.org. The following locations are offering special hours for shoppers:
Kroger: Monday - Wednesday from 7:00 - 8:00 AM
Walmart: Tuesdays from 6:00 - 7:00 AM (pharmacy also open)
Casey’s General Store: 8:00 - 9:00 AM everyday
Dollar General: 8:00 - 9:00 AM everyday
Blain’s Farm & Fleet: Monday - Saturday 8:00 - 9:00 AM, Sunday 10:00 - 11:00 AM
Touch of Wellness Chiropractic is available for these accommodations by appointment. Call (309) 321-8412 or email them at touchofwellnesschiro@gmail.com for hours. Colby Natural Health is offering curbside pickup and Alwan Pharmacy is offering drive thru and delivery.
Great Harvest Bread Co, Sucre Sweets and Socials and Unum Fine Wine and Whiskey and are now offering delivery in town. Other businesses that regularly offer delivery are Cracker Barrel, Domino’s Pizza, Firehouse Pizza, Garner’s Pizza, Happy Tummy Bakery, Jimmy John’s, La Fiesta, Monical’s, Pegasus Pizza, and Pizza Ranch. For a full list of open restaurants and shops, visit www.mortonchamber.org.
For homebound individuals and families, the Partnership for Healthy Community is coordinating a grocery and supply delivery program. To receive food, contact Heart of Illinois 2-1-1 by dialing 2-1-1 or (309) 999-4029. Heart of Illinois 2-1-1 is a database of service providers for various needs.
Bethel Lutheran Church has a list of volunteers who are also ready and able to help complete tasks or help out an organization’s project or initiative.
The Morton Chamber of Commerce website, www.mortonchamber.org, has a growing list of updates from Morton businesses regarding closures, changes in hours, and modifications to business operations to comply with mandates. The website also includes a list of emergency assistance resources, as well as resources available to local businesses that are affected by COVID-19.
If immediate assistance is needed after hours or over the weekend, hotline services are available with the Tazewell Emergency Operations Center at (309) 929-0223 and the Illinois Department of Health COVID-19 Hotline is available at 1 (800) 889-3931.
The Morton Chamber of Commerce is a member-based, non-profit organization with a mission to strengthen business and enhance the community through promoting businesses, connecting businesses to valuable resources, and building opportunities for community development. To learn more about the Morton Chamber of Commerce, visit mortonchamber.org or call (309) 263-2491.
