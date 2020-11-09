When a tree is planted in someone’s honor, it is expected that the tree will outlive the memory of the person for whom it was planted. On October 30, 2020, three new trees will hopefully fulfill that expectation.
A maple tree was designated in honor of Lois Margaret Wurmnest; a white oak for Karl Eschelbach; and a red oak. Planting the trees were Superintendent of Public Works Gordon Robertson, Jeff Rogers and Tony Stechman, both village employees. The trees were purchased from Slager’s Lawn Maintenance of Hopedale, Illinois.
In 2019, two state street maples were added to the park. One in recognition of the Triangle of Opportunity Cycle Tour and another maple provided by the village.
Mischler Park is in the Mischler/Green addition in Deer Creek. A new pavilion was erected in the park in 2019. Plant Your Roots in Deer Creek, a 10-tree planting program, was completed on Arbor Day, April 28, 1995. A maple tree was planted in honor of Delmar Oertwig (deceased), a village trustee who served many years on the Deer Creek Village Board, in 1996.
The Village of Deer Creek is especially grateful for the donations for the new trees. Persons wanting to donate funds for new trees may contact Village Clerk Lori Lewis for information.
