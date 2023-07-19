The University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria (UICOMP) is accepting nominations for the 2023 Community Health Awards. Nominations may be submitted online now through July 24, 2023.
UICOMP sponsors these awards to recognize ongoing commitment to community health promotion and/or disease prevention in our community. A healthy community requires a high-quality medical system along with programs to confront and manage concerns such as livable neighborhoods, family support, job opportunities, improved educational opportunities, hunger, homelessness, and adequate systems of transportation, public safety and crime.
Awards are presented in two categories: one for an individual and the other for a group or organization. Selection criteria are based on promoting community health in one or more of the following areas:
• Promotes wellness
• Develops innovative educational programs/campaigns for the public
• Supports health services to the underserved and the community
• Leads or participates in research that helps to prevent disease
• Develops or works in programs that change “risky” behavior
• Uses teamwork to improve health, works collaboratively with others
• Sets a positive example or role model within the community
• Designs programs that impact healthcare costs and benefits
Online nominations may be submitted at go.uic.edu/communityhealthaward. The deadline for nominations is July 24, 2023. For more information, contact Kim Deets at kdeets@uic.edu or call (309) 680-8613.
The annual awards started in 1995 to honor individuals and organizations who promote community health in central Illinois. They are presented during UICOMP’s Celebration of Excellence faculty award ceremony each fall.
Learn more about UICOMP at peoria.medicine.uic.edu.
