A Levy Hearing was held prior to the regular meeting. There were no questions from the audience.
Administrative Reports
High School Principal Deidre Ripka gave an update on MHS Potter Hour.
Superintendent’s Report
Dr. Hill reported:
- Standardized tests for high school students will be given over a three-day period on April 13-15. SAT, PSAT 10 and PSAT 8/9 will be given on separate days. Those students in the district not being tested will have remote learning days.
- There is a possibility of graduation being held outdoors on Saturday, May 15, at 10 a.m. More details to follow.
- Current numbers as of meeting date: one staff positive out of approximately 400; 10 staff quarantined; 18 students positive out of 2850. Currently quarantining 172 students. Quarantining of healthy, but possibly exposed staff and students has kept the spread of the virus under control.
- New CDC guidelines allows healthy quarantines to return after 10 days instead of 14 days.
- Students currently in remote learning are being contacted; many are planning to return to in-person learning second semester.
- January 4, 2021, will now be a full day teacher in-service day instead of a half day. Students will now return from Christmas break on Tuesday, January 5.
Action Items Approved
- Levy Resolution: 2.3 CPI will allow the district to access all of the taxes available. The approval of the transfer of funds from working cash to the Bond and Interest fund allows the district to abate a portion ($700,000) of the Bond and Interest levy, resulting in an overall reduction of the 2020 levy.
- Revised list of 2021 maintenance projects: the scope of work remains the same, but includes some adjustments for timing and prioritization of the high school roof. Scope includes roofs at Lincoln and Jefferson, Lincoln drop off drive, MJHS front sidewalks, MHS west gym bleacher replacement, and floor sanding and refinishing.
Commented
