Jon Meacham, author of historical biographies and widely known television commentator, will be the featured speaker at the rescheduled Abraham Lincoln Association (ALA) Birthday Banquet on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 in Springfield. Four renowned Lincoln authors and historians will highlight the Benjamin P. Thomas Symposium earlier in the day, which will feature discussions on Lincoln’s most controversial speech, Lincoln and Salmon P. Chase, the crooked path to abolition, and Lincoln in private.
The annual Lincoln Birthday Symposium and Banquet, usually held on February 12 on Lincoln’s actual birthday, was postponed to June this year because of COVID-19 concerns in February.
Meacham is the author of books on presidents Jefferson, Jackson, and George H.W. Bush; the World War II friendship of President Franklin Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill; civil rights pioneer John Lewis; American Gospel music; God and the Founding Fathers; and an examination of Jesus' last words. Meacham is the co-author with singer Tim McGraw of "Songs of America,” and he has nearly completed a book about Lincoln. Meacham's most recent #1 New York Times Best Seller is “The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels,” examining current political and social events by looking to critical times in our past when hope overcame division and fear. He co-authored the recently re-released book “Impeachment: An American History.” Meacham's essays and reviews have appeared in all major print outlets, and he serves as a commentator on CNN and MSNBC.
The Banquet, held to observe the 213th birthday of Abraham Lincoln, will take place at the President Abraham Lincoln Hotel in downtown Springfield. A reception starts at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $95 each and can be obtained online at www.abrahamlincolnassociation.org or by calling (217) 546-2656 (217-LINCOLN).
The banquet is one of many activities scheduled each year to commemorate Lincoln's birthday. The Abraham Lincoln Association's annual Benjamin P. Thomas Symposium will also be held on Tuesday, June 21, beginning at 10 a.m. at the President Lincoln Hotel in downtown Springfield. The free presentations begin with "Lincoln and Chase" presented by Walter Stahr, author of “John Jay: Founding Father,” “Seward: Lincoln's Indispensable Man,” “Stanton: Lincoln's War Secretary,” and his newest book, “Salmon P. Chase: Lincoln's Vital Rival.”
The next session, “Lincoln’s Most Controversial Speech, August 14, 1862,” will be presented by ALA President and renowned Lincoln scholar and author Michael Burlingame, who is the author of the acclaimed two-volume biography “Abraham Lincoln: A Life.” The 1862 speech concerned the possible colonization of freed Blacks from the United States to Africa.
The Thomas F. Schwartz Symposium Luncheon begins at noon at the President Abraham Lincoln Hotel, when the featured speaker will be Ronald C. White, Jr., presenting "Lincoln in Private." White is well-known for his books on Grant, Lincoln, and Lincoln's famed Second Inaugural Address. White's newest book is “Lincoln in Private: What His Most Personal Reflections Tell Us About Our Greatest President.”
The final program to follow the luncheon will be presented by James Oakes, professor of history at the City University of New York and two-time winner of the Lincoln Prize. Oakes will speak on his newest book, “The Crooked Path to Abolition.” A roundtable discussion led by Prof. Burlingame will follow, and all four authors will sign their books at 3:00 p.m. at the hotel.
The Symposium talks and roundtable discussion are free and open to the public. Lunch will be offered, and lunch reservations are required. The luncheon is $35 per person and reservations can be made at www.abrahamlincolnassociation.org or by calling (217) 546-2656 (217-LINCOLN). Reservations deadline for the banquet or symposium lunch is June 8.
The Symposium is named for Benjamin P. Thomas (1902-1956), the renowned Lincoln biographer and one-time Executive Secretary of The Abraham Lincoln Association. The symposium is supported by a generous gift of Thomas's daughter, Sarah Thomas, and her family to The Abraham Lincoln Association Endowment Fund. For more information about the Abraham Lincoln Association, please visit www.abrahamlincolnassociation.org.
