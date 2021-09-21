On Friday, September 24, 2021, Heartland Bank and Trust Company will host its “More for You” event. Local offices are extending an open invitation to customers, residents and businesses to join the event online or in-branch. The celebration includes gifts, one-day-only offers and a chance to win a $500 Visa Gift Card.
For more information on Heartland Bank’s “More for You” event, visit: www.hbtbank.com. Local Heartland Bank offices are located in El Paso, Eureka, Germantown Hills, Metamora, Morton, Washington and Pekin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.