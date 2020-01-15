Illinois Central College will host free Campus Visit Days this spring to provide potential students information on programs and degree options. The spring 2020 Campus Visit Days below will be held from 9 a.m. to noon with an 8:30 a.m. check-in:
-ICC East Peoria Campus – January 31, February 28, March 6
-ICC East Peoria Campus – February 17 for Undecided Students
-ICC Peoria Campus – April 3
During their ICC visit, students will have the opportunity to participate in campus tours, meet faculty and staff and learn about various career paths, such as earning certificates to start a career right away, earning two-year associate degrees and taking classes to transfer to a four-year college or university. They can also learn about financial assistance, student activities, athletics, on-campus housing and how to enroll in classes.
ICC will also be hosting an Open House for potential students and their families on Tuesday, April 7, from 4-7 p.m. on the East Peoria Campus. The event is free and open to the public. Further information will be provided at a later date.
Advance registration is appreciated at icc.edu/visit. For questions, call ICC at (309) 694-5200.
