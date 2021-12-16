Smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles and other mobile technology top kids’ wish lists every year. As parents plan for these types of purchases, they should remember the importance of safe and appropriate device usage parameters as part of the gifting process.
Understanding that every situation is different, UScellular has a free, easy-to-use, printable and customizable parent-child agreement form available at www.DigitalFamilyMatters.com to help get families started. It includes contracts children and parents can agree to, such as “never read messages or text while driving” and “only engage in social media activity approved by my parent(s)”. Other options cover agreed upon rules around online purchases, unknown calls or messages, bullying and appropriate websites. The agreement can be customized to include family-specific guidelines. There’s also a “Parent Promises” component, where adults can also agree to silence their phones when appropriate, to not text and drive, and more.
In addition to the parent-child agreement, www.DigitalFamilyMatters.com, includes an array of other resources to help children and parents navigate mobile device usage. This includes, but is not limited to, a list of basic guidelines for parents to help their kids navigate social media safely, a guide for adding parental controls and other security measures as homes become more connected with Wi-Fi networks and virtual assistants like Google Home and Alexa. There are also tips to consider when kids engage with social media platforms like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok.
Give a tech gift with digital safety in mind by getting the conversation started today.
