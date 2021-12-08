Help a person in need this holiday season. Morton residents, friends and visitors are all encouraged to make donations of non-perishable food items and personal care items for the Community Caring Cupboards at select businesses throughout the Village from Thursday, December 9 through Saturday, December 11.
Shop smart this holiday season by supporting local businesses on Saturday, December 11 for Red Bow Saturday. In-person shopping, curbside pick-up and on-line ordering are great ways to support Morton’s wonderful businesses.
More details can be found on Facebook PLaCE PumpkinLand Community Events, Instagram place.morton, and online at www.mortonmagnet.com.
For more information, email PumpkinLand Community Events (PLaCE) at pumpkinland.morton@gmail.com.
