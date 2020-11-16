It’s been a tough year for everyone and that is certainly true in the Olympia School District. With that in mind, the 2020 Minier Christmas Parade’s theme is Olympia-Spartan Strong. Let’s show how strong Minier really is and participate in this annual event! If you are part of an Oly team, club, school, organization or community of the Olympia District, you are invited to join the parade. Social distancing will be in place by encouraging decorated trucks, cars, or lawn tractors be decorated and followed by a walking unit. For those who enter as a walking unit that is decorating some type of vehicle, we will offer $25 seed money for the decorations to the first 10 groups signed up. Prizes are First Place - $75, Second Place - $50 and Third Place - $25. You can get the entry form by going to minier.com or contact Carolyn Hansen at carolynsh7480@gmail.com.
Parade Grand Marshall honors go to Carolyn Hansen, Charter President of the Olympia Kiwanis Club and 16-year member of the Olympia School Board of Education. Carolyn is well known for the many times and situations, over the years, where she has selflessly led out in giving back to the community, the area and beyond. She is wife to Gordon Hansen and mother to Eric Hansen, who graduated from Olympia High School in 2011. Kiwanis is pleased to honor Mrs. Carolyn Hansen.
A coloring contest will also be held for Oly students at Oly West, kindergarten through fifth grade. An award of $10 will be given for best picture for each grade; $20 for the picture that best depicts the theme: Olympia – Spartan Strong; and $25 for Grand Prize. Have your student check with his or her teacher for more information.
Kiwanis is also sponsoring the annual House Decorating Contest. Please have your house decorated and lights on at 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 6. The top four houses will be honored with a gift certificate to a Minier business and a sign for the front lawn. No need to send in a registration, just have your front light or Christmas lights turned on.
All activities are sponsored by the Olympia Kiwanis Club. The Kiwanis need your help in growing and offering more opportunities to the members of Olympia communities. For more information, please go to the Olympia Kiwanis Club of Illinois Facebook page.
Wear your “Blue and White” to the parade to show that you are Olympia – Spartan Strong!
For questions, please contact Carolyn Hansen at 309-261-1705 or email her at carolynsh7480@gmail.com.
