Grace Church will host its DivorceCare recovery DVD seminar and support group for those who are separated of divorced. This 13-week program will meet each Thursday from 7:00-8:30 p.m. at the church, located at 1325 E Jefferson in Morton, beginning September 10 and running through December 17. Those who wish to join can do so at any time throughout the program. There is no charge to join, and male and female facilitators will lead the program.
All who are interested are encouraged to come to a safe place to be around others who understand the emotions and struggles with separation and divorce. The program offers valuable information about how to heal from the hurt of separation and divorce, and will also be available via Zoom.
For more information on meeting guideline or to register, please call 266-9281.
