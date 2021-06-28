The Morton Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) partnered with Ada’s Acre Community Garden to offer the June session of GEMS (Girls Excelling in Math and Science). Participants learned the history of Ada’s Acre, which is located at 1st Presbyterian Church, 1020 E. Jackson St.
Garden space is offered to Morton residents and church members tend plots to provide fresh vegetables to those in need. The girls learned about environmentally friendly weed-killer, and used a match game to identify vegetables grown in the garden. A chemical analysis of the garden soil was conducted by the girls to determine the pH, potash, nitrogen and phosphorus content. The girls were also able to pick a salad to take home.
The next GEMS session will be held July 20 at the Morton Public Library., from 4:30-6 p.m. Simulated Blood typing will be presented by the Society of Women Engineers. Participants will determine who will be the donor to save a patient. The history of blood typing and donations will be discussed. The experiment will involve the students gaining an understanding of blood agglutination, lab techniques, and the scientific method. Blood smears will be viewed under the microscope. No blood is taken from students; all chemicals are simulated in the experiment. The proper handling of biohazards will also be discussed. Girls entering grades 4-7, are welcome, but must pre-register through the Morton Public Library at http://www.mortonlibrary.org
Learn more about AAUW at https://morton-il.aauw.net
