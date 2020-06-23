More than 5,700 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students graduated this spring under extraordinary circumstances. Local students who were among the spring 2020 graduating class included:
Alexa Atkins of Morton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Lauren Bline of Roanoke, Master of Health Administration; Madison Day of Morton, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Mariah Moore of Washington, Master of Accountancy; Samuel Rodeghiero of Morton, Bachelor of Science in Human Physiology; Lyndi Roecker of Morton, Master of Arts in Speech Pathology and Audiology; and Gillian Urycki of Metamora, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management.
The month of May usually finds the UI's beautiful campus teeming with families and students in their caps and gowns. However, the effects of COVID-19 forced these important celebrations to take place elsewhere. During this worldwide pandemic, the university supported commencement celebrations despite being unable to host them in person. Members of the Hawkeye community filmed short videos of encouragement, and each college produced a virtual livestream ceremony. Packages containing commemorative programs and other celebratory items were sent to graduating Hawkeyes everywhere, and those students who want to walk across a graduation stage in person will be able to do so at a future ceremony.
