Western Illinois University's chapter of the Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society held its 50th annual induction ceremony Thursday, April 7, adding more than 55 WIU students to its membership. Local student, Jenny Johnson, a graduate student in special education, was inducted during the ceremony.
Admission to Phi Kappa Phi is by invitation only, and invitations are extended to the top 7.5 percent of juniors, the top 10 percent of seniors and the top 10 percent of graduate students.
The ceremony also recognized scholarship and undergraduate research award winners.
WIU faculty members inducted into PKP as faculty initiates during the ceremony include WIU Sociology Professor Lora Ebert Wallace and Associate Professor of Anthropology Christina Davis.
