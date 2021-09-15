This fall, the University of Iowa welcomed the most academically accomplished class in its history for the fifth year in a row. The incoming undergraduate class again topped previous records in achievement with a higher average high school grade-point average (GPA), at 3.81, than any previous class. The average high school GPA for the classes of 2024 and 2023 were 3.78 and 3.76, respectively.
"We are very happy to welcome these newest Hawkeyes," says Kevin Kregel, executive vice president and provost. "Like every incoming class, they bring fresh talents and perspectives to our campus. And like last year's class, they've already demonstrated tremendous resilience during a challenging time. We look forward to making sure they have the extraordinary opportunities they deserve, and supporting them as they pursue their goals."
Local students of the 2025 UI class include Jeffrey Bates of Metamora (Computer Science, Joseph Bergman of Washington (Business Direct Admission), Samantha Bielema of Washington (Pre-Business), Mark Bischoff of Morton (Psychology), Elyse Crider of Morton (Sport and Recreation Management), Cody Doll of Washington (Pre-Business), John Finch of Morton (Electrical Engineering), Joryn Hermann of Washington (Business Direct Admission), Taylor Holm of Washington (Pre-Medicine), Helaina Kalman of Germantown Hills (Pharmacy Interest), Brielle Lombardi of Germantown Hills (Nursing), Jacob Nemec of Washington (University Honors), Collin Weigle of Morton (Pre-Physical Therapy) and Grace Yergler of Tremont (Business Standard Admission).
