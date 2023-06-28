Hopedale Medical Foundation is currently accepting applications from current nursing students and high school seniors pursuing a nursing career for its 2023 Rural Hospital Nursing Scholarship. This scholarship opportunity is in addition to the annual high school senior/college freshman scholarships which are announced in April of each year. To qualify, candidates must intend to apply or already be accepted or attending an accredited nursing program by July 14, 2023.
Applicants will be required to be enrolled in a two- or four-year accredited nursing school located within 50 miles of HMC. Scholarship monies can be used for payment (or repayments) for tuition, room, board, books and supplies. Special consideration is given to HMC current and former employees, medical staff members and members of their immediate families so long as the candidate is not related by blood or marriage to any persons who are making recommendations on the judging committee.
Applications are available online at Rural Hospital Nursing Scholarship (hopedalemc.com).
The application must be received in the HMC Administration (Jill Alexander) on or before Friday, July 14, 2023, at 4 p.m.
A $15,000 nursing scholarship may be awarded each year for a maximum of four years ($60,000 total). Recipients of a $15,000 scholarship must commit to work as a full-time RN at the Hopedale Medical Complex (hospital or nursing home) for a minimum of three years after licensure. If an applicant receives more than one $15,000 scholarship, the period will be extended to five years following licensure. Failure to obtain a nursing license or work the required term requires the applicant to repay to HMC any scholarship monies paid out with interest at the rate of 4.45%. Other details and restrictions are explained in the scholarship application.
Scholarship winners will be announced on or before July 30, 2023.
Questions can be directed to Jill Alexander at (309) 449-4296.
