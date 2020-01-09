The Deer Creek Unit of Home & Community Extension will hold its January 9 meeting at 1 p.m. at the Deer Creek District Library. Program for the day will be “Communicating with People with Dementia.”
Paula Dietrich will present the program. Hostesses for the day will be the membership attending.
All women of the Deer Creek and surrounding communities are invited to attend the Deer Creek HCE meetings. For further information, call Mary at 309-447-6433.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.