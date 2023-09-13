The Illinois Arts Council Agency (IACA) is pleased to announce the opening of the fiscal year 2024 Artist Fellowship Program. The application is open in the Illinois Arts Council’s online Salesforce system at arts-illinois.mysite.com and has a deadline of 11:59 p.m. central time on November 3, 2023. Awards will be announced in the spring of 2024.
The Artist Fellowship Program's intent is to enrich and strengthen the state by supporting accomplished Illinois artists who are the foundation of Illinois' creative environment. The program recognizes exceptional artists who are at a career stage beyond emerging and have created a substantial body of work throughout their careers. The program does not support an artist’s specific project but rather provides monetary awards to support an artist’s continued artistic growth and exploration.
“Here in Illinois, we proudly boast world-class artists and celebrate their impressive contributions to our communities,” said Governor J.B. Pritzker. “Through IACA’s Artist Fellowship, we’re investing in the dedication, talent and passion of our esteemed local artists across all disciplines, so they have the support and resources they need to follow in the footsteps of those who came before them.”
The IACA will provide a limited number of $15,000 awards across the following discipline categories:
- Crafts
- Digital Arts
- Ethnic & Folk Arts
- New Art Forms (non-performative)
- Photography
- Sculpture
- Visual Arts (includes the 2D sub-categories of painting, mixed-media, printmaking, and other non-digital based visual arts)
A limited number of $1,500 finalist awards will also be given.
The IACA encourages artists working in these disciplines and who are residents of Illinois to apply.
Previous IACA individual applicants should log into Salesforce using their already established account name and password. New applicants should create a new user account. If you have trouble logging in, please email iac.info@illinois.gov. More information on the Salesforce system, including a user manual, can be found on the IACA website at arts.illinois.gov.
Program Directors and the FY24 Fellowship disciplines they oversee are listed below.
- Teresa Davis (Digital Arts)
- Susan Dickson (Crafts, Ethnic & Folk Arts, and New Art Forms)
- Jackie Banks-Mahlum (Photography and Sculpture)
- Danielle Heal (Visual Arts)
For more information and assistance, visit arts.illinois.gov/AFA-Program.
