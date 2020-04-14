SPRINGFIELD, Illinois – It is not often that someone is the very first to accomplish something these days, but in 2018 1st Lt. Eileen Figueroa of Chicago, Illinois, did just that when she became the first woman to complete the Armor Basic Officer Leaders Course (BOLC) at Fort Benning, Georgia.
Figueroa, a first generation Mexican-American, did not come from a family with a history of military service. The first of her extended family to be born in this country, she explained that joining the military was an opportunity to show her gratitude for the opportunities her family experienced since immigrating to the United States.
“I joined the military to give thanks to all those who have died in fighting and maintaining our freedom, and to everyone that has ever served,” Figueroa said.
Figueroa enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard in 2013, five years after completing a bachelor’s degree. She explains that there was still a lot of questions about what path she wanted to take. After completing basic combat training at 27 years old, she completed Officer Candidate School at Camp Lincoln, Springfield, Illinois. She chose Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) as her first branch.
“When I first enlisted and commissioned into the Guard, the combat arms was not available to women, so I chose CBRN as my branch,” Figueroa said.
In 2016 U.S. Army policy changed to allow women into combat arms roles, and the door opened for women like Figueroa to choose a new path for their military careers. That year the first female officers graduated Infantry BOLC. Around the same time, Figueroa attended a meeting with then 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Commander Col. Mark Alessia with three other women.
“I followed Colonel Alessia into his office, as he discussed the steps that would need to be taken for me to switch branches. I sat in a chair across from him…I gave him all the reasons why he shouldn’t allow me to do this - all the ways I could fail and disappoint my state,” Figueroa said. “A week later he called me to let me know not to attend drill with the unit I had been assigned to. He put in the paperwork to have me transferred to the 2nd Squadron, 106th Cavalry Regiment.”
During her training at Fort Benning, Figueroa knew that she was the first woman to attend the course. She remembers that knowledge as being more terrifying than exciting. As the first attendee, Figueroa was blazing a trail for other women to follow. She was showcasing her abilities not only for colleagues in the United States Army and Marines, but officers from foreign militaries attending the course as well.
Today Figueroa is a platoon leader for Troop A, 2nd Squadron, 106th Cavalry Regiment, part of the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team. She is thankful for the many people who invested in her along the way.
“If you ever let me cry to you, spent hours on the phone doing breathing exercises to calm me down, if you’ve ever shared your own life tribulations with me, if you cheered me on, motivated me, believed in me when I doubted myself, my biggest thanks to all of you,” Figueroa said.
