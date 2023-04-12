Governor J.B. Pritzker has issued a proclamation announcing April as Illinois Safe Digging Month. The proclamation serves as a reminder to professional excavators and homeowners to call 8-1-1 before starting any outdoor digging project.
“Spring is the time to start outdoor garden and home improvement projects. Whether your project is large or small, state law requires you to call 8-1-1 to have utility lines marked before you dig. This is a free service to protect homeowners and excavators from physical harm or property damage caused by striking underground utility lines or natural gas pipes,” said ICC Chairman Carrie Zalewski.
Illinois law requires all homeowners and professional excavators to call JULIE (Joint Utility Locating Information for Excavators) at the statewide number 8-1-1, before digging at least 48 hours or two working days prior to starting the excavation. The project must begin within 14 calendar days from the call, and locate requests have a 28-day life.
The State One-Call Center, managed by JULIE and DIGGER within the City of Chicago, is a twenty-four-hour service network system established to prevent contractors and private citizens from hitting any existing utility lines when digging.
The Illinois Commerce Commission is responsible for enforcement of the Illinois Underground Utilities Facilities Damage Prevention Act, referred to as the Illinois One-Call or JULIE law. In 2022, ICC Staff issued 53 warnings and 113 citations for safe digging violations resulting in $396,558. in penalties assessed. Violations issued to excavators and homeowners included not having a valid locate request, or not carefully digging around marked underground facilities, and for utilities, failure to mark their facilities in a timely manner. The ICC levies penalties as part of its One-Call enforcement efforts.
For more information, visit the ICC’s website at icc.illinois.gov, JULIE’s website at illinois1call.com, or 811 Chicago at ipi.cityofchicago.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.