Collin Weigle is one of 272 University of Iowa students who are members of the 2021 Hawkeye Marching Band, one of the "top ten college marching bands in the nation," according to CNN Headline News and one of the Big Ten Conference's marching bands whose halftime show is "worth the watch," according to Sports Illustrated.
Weigle, from Morton and a member of the tenor drumline lineup, is in his first year as a member of the Hawkeye marching band.
Forced to the sidelies last year because of the pandemic, the 2021 Hawkeye marching band - affectionately known as "Band 141" by its membership - will once again be the sound and heartbeat of historic Kinnick Stadium at each of the nationally ranked Iowa Hawkeyes' seven home games.
As the most visible ensemble in the University of Iowa's School of Music and the largest student organization on the campus, the HMB brings all Hawkeyes together to "Fight for Iowa". Comprised of students from nearly every major at Iowa - Weigle is majoring in Exercise Science - this time-honored organization combines quality musicianship, Hawkeye spirit, pride and dedication to create its nationally renowned gridiron excitement.
