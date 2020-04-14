The Morton Community Foundation has established the Morton Area Disaster Relief Fund and will be reviewing the first round of grant applications from qualified agencies who submit requests by Wednesday, April 15, with grant recipients announced by May 1. A second application deadline will be announced later if and when additional monies have been donated to the fund.
To donate to the fund, or to apply for a grant, visit www.mortoncommunityfoundation.org.
The Morton Area Disaster Relief Fund is a pass-through fund that will accept tax-deductible donations to be used for grants to established community-based organizations that are directly supporting local residents and families who are most affected by emerging health, economic, and social impacts.
While the Fund is not able to provide grants to individuals, community-based organizations that have experience and history of providing people and families with services and support will be eligible. An advisory committee will make recommendations to the MCF Board of Directors about where unmet needs and funding gaps exist.
Eligibility Requirements:
- Grants may be made to nonprofit organizations, schools, or units of government located in or significantly serving THE MORTON, IL AREA.
- Preference is given to requests from agencies that can demonstrate urgency, timeliness, and impact.
- .
- Applicant demonstrates a need for funding due to the pandemic or the impact of following public health recommendations, for the purpose of either:
- Continuity of operations support due to increased expenses or decreased revenue
- Providing new, increased, or changed support to affected people, organizations, businesses, or communities
Grants cannot be used for the following:
- To fund endowments, contingency funds, reserves, interest, or taxes.
- For sectarian or religious purposes or for organizations operated primarily for the benefit of their own membership.
- For the payment of political organizations or campaigns.
- To purchase benefit tickets, respond to telephone solicitations, or national fund raising efforts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.