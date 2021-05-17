McKendree University congratulates its Class of 2021 graduates on their achievements, including the following local residents:
Mitchell Kuntz, of Goodfield, MS, athletic training.
Shelby Summer, of Washington, BA, mathematics summa cum laude.
The university is conferring 667 degrees in 2021--35 doctoral, 181 master's, 446 bachelor's and five associate degrees--on students who completed their program requirements in December 2020, and in May and July 2021. A total of 124 students graduated with Latin honors (pending final grades for the spring and summer terms): 21 summa cum laude, 55 magna cum laude and 48 cum laude. Eighteen graduates were members of the university's Honors Program. The McKendree University Class of 2021 hails from 29 states and 15 countries. #McK2021
