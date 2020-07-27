Leah Youngman of Washington, majoring in International Relations, and Matthew Bailey of Groveland, majoring in Educational Studies - Secondary and English Literature, have both been named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at Knox College. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must have earned at least 2.5 credits in the term, with a grade point average of 3.6 or better (on a 4.0 scale).
Founded in 1837, Knox College is a national liberal arts college in Galesburg, Illinois. Knox enrolls students from nearly every state and more than 50 countries and is one of the 40 Colleges That Change Lives. Knox's "Old Main" is a National Historic Landmark and the only building remaining from the 1858 Lincoln-Douglas debates.
