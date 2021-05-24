PumpkinLand Community Events (PLaCE) & Friends and the Village of Morton are excited to kick off the Morton Farmers Market N More Season 4 on Tuesday, June 1, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. each Tuesday through August 31 at Church Square, 225 East Jefferson Street in Morton (north end of Village lot across from Jefferson School).
Morton Farmers Market N More Season 4 will be returning to a community gathering venue while keeping the health and safety of the residents of our Village, our customers and our vendors at the forefront. Please note, however, that this may change at any time if required by governing authorities.
Amazing vendors are lined up again this year, along with some scrumptious food trucks.
Stop by the Market to snag some goodies and grab some dinner to enjoy at the Market or to take home!
More details can be found on Facebook PLaCE PumpkinLand Community Events, Instagram place.morton, and at www.mortonmagnet.com.
