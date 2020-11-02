The Deer Creek Unit of Home and Community Extension will meet on November 12, at 1 p.m. at the Deer Creek Community Center. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed. The community center will have hand sanitizing stations available for use.
The lesson for the meeting will be, “Impact of substance abuse on families”. All women of the Deer Creek Community and surrounding area are invited to attend. Those participating should bring a bottle of water. Jeannette Wallett will be the hostess.
For further information, call 309-447-6433 and ask for Mary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.