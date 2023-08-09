Step into a world of wonder and amazement with the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology’s (DoIT) Magical Innovation & STEAM Tour, where innovation and STEAM will be center stage at the 2023 Illinois State Fair.
“Here in Illinois, we are proud to serve as a global hub for all things technology and innovation,” said Governor J.B. Pritzker. “So, I couldn’t be more excited that fairgoers will have the opportunity to delve into the world of imagination and science at the Department of Innovation & Technology’s Magical Innovation & STEAM Tour exhibit at the Illinois State Fair this summer.”
This magical event will transport you to a realm of imagination and discovery, with special guests and interactive exhibits that showcase the latest advancements in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM).
“We’re thrilled to bring the Magical Innovation and STEAM tour to the Illinois State Fair this year. The fair is a celebration of all the wonderful things our state has to offer, and we’re excited to be a part of it,” said Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Acting Secretary & State CIO Sanjay Gupta. “Our goal is to inspire and educate attendees about the latest advancements in STEAM. Get ready to be dazzled by the magic of innovation.”
Starting August 10, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of fun and educational activities at the Governor’s Tent located at Brian Raney Avenue and Main Street, including:
• August 10-12: DoIT and the Learning Technology Center will offer 3-D mini butter cow printing and Sphero Robotics.
• August 13: DoIT and Hanson Professional Services will showcase a water resources and soil erosion exhibit.
• August 14: DoIT and the Illinois Century Network will offer an opportunity to explore the latest in virtual reality technology.
• August 15: DoIT and Google will showcase generative AI and teachable machines.
• August 16: DoIT and the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy will teach attendees how to program robots to dance.
• August 17: DoIT and the Illinois Assistive Technology Program will explore assistive technology for individuals with disabilities.
• August 18-19: DoIT and Verizon will be on-site, providing an augmented reality display allowing visitors to experience the latest in immersive technology.
• August 20: The DoIT STEAM Team will host a STEAM festival of trivia.
DoIT is thrilled to offer these magnificent technology exhibits and demonstrations to spark learning and exploration across all ages at the fair. All of these activities are free with paid admission to the Illinois State Fair.
