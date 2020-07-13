The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to nearly 1,000 students from its three campuses for the spring and summer of 2020. Because of COVID-19 considerations, no ceremonies were held in May, but will be rescheduled at a later date. Among the graduates were the following local students:
Colling Mormann of Morton, Bachelor of Science in Engineering Physics; Scott Barrow of Tremong, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; and Solomon Feucht of Washington, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
UW-Platteville, founded in 1866, has been named the best public institution in Wisconsin for annual return on investment for the fifth consecutive year by Payscale and the best value in the state.
For more information on the university, located in Southwest Wisconsin, visit uwplatt.edu.
