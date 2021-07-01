More than 4,700 Baylor University students have been named to the Dean's Academic Honor List for the Spring 2021 semester.
Among those, congratulations go out to Christian David Hoffman and Parker William Hoffman of Metamora and Grant Eversole and Casey Hoffmire of Morton.
The Dean's Academic Honor List recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the Dean's List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
