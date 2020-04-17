After careful consideration, the Illinois Valley Striders has rescheduled the 47th running of the Steamboat Classic from Saturday, June 20, to Saturday, September 5, 2020. Event organizers cite several reasons due to the uncertainty of the next few months caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic for the date change:
- Social distancing precludes social running and walking. Many Steamboat Classic participants enjoy training together during the months of April and May.
- Understanding that large-scale public events will not be allowed in early Summer.
- Inability to effectively recruit volunteers and conduct meetings and on boarding sessions with the Event Committee and Volunteers.
- Inability to conduct organizational meetings with sponsors, vendors and partners – especially City of Peoria Resources, First Responders and event Medical Team.
- Lengthy lead times required to order appropriate numbers of shirts, medals, refreshments, etc.
“Given the uncertainty during the Pandemic we didn’t feel it was practical nor prudent to plan and promote our event on our traditional June date,” says Race Director Philip Lockwood. “Many of our loyal participants and volunteer use Steamboat on Father’s Day Weekend to start their summers. We hope our new date serves as an inspirational goal for our community to get “Moving Forward Together”.”
The rescheduled Steamboat Classic will take place on Saturday, September 5, in Downtown Peoria, and features the 4 Mile Run/Walk and 15 Kilometer (9.3 miles) Run along with a One Mile Fun Run/Walk. The event is open to runners, walkers and wheelchair athletes of all ages, ability and fitness levels; and online registration is available at www.steamboatclassic.org
Event organizers encourage everyone to engage in regular physical activity while observing social distancing recommendations. In addition, organizers are finalizing plans for the following:
- Maintaining the “Early Registration” fees through the end of June. (Current registrations will automatically transfer to the new date.”)
- Distributing the “Stay at Home Steamboat Start Training Plans” on all related digital platforms.
- Hosting a “Virtual Steamboat Classic” during the week preceding Father’s Day. Participants will have the opportunity to earn discounts and win complimentary registrations for posting and sharing their results.
- Launching a “Summer Steam Training Program” as soon as social distancing is no longer required.
- Promoting a “Weekend of Running in Peoria” on Labor Day Weekend with running & walking events for the entire family, including the IVS Bridge to Bridge Run on Labor Day.
The Steamboat Classic is the cornerstone running event of the Illinois Valley Striders (IVS). The IVS mission is to promote wellness through running and walking fitness. IVS serves its members, the running community, and the community at large through its active involvement in programs, events and organizations/issues that satisfy this mission. Proceeds from the Steamboat Classic are used to support IVS programs and events year-round.
For registration or more information regarding the 2020 Steamboat Classic, please visit: www.steamboatclassic.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.