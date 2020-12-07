Illinois is now planning for COVID-19 vaccine distribution and recently the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) released this draft Mass Vaccination Planning Guide. IDPH's draft plan for distribution identifies initial populations prioritized for COVID-19 vaccination, including the following:
- Critical workforce members who provide health care
- Staff and residents in long term care facilities
- Critical workforce members who provide essential functions of society
Having identified these populations, the State will then follow CDC guidance, which calls for three phases for vaccination, identified as the following:
- Phase 1-A: Illinois will vaccinate paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home. After those working in health care settings are vaccinated, first responders (i.e. police and fire) will be vaccinated.
- Phase 1-B: other essential workers and persons at higher risks of severe COVID-19 illness, including persons 65 years of age and older will be vaccinated.
- Phase 2: critical populations, as defined by CDC and ACIP, will be vaccinated.
- Phase 3: vaccines will be available to the general population.
For the definition of critical workforce, the state guide uses the federal guidance definition found here; as well as, guidance from the Illinois State Police / Statewide Terrorism Intelligence Center (STIC). An executive summary of the CDC's plan for Illinois can be found online at www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/downloads/illinois-jurisdiction-executive-summary.pdf.
