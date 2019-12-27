The Morton District 709 School Board meeting was held December 17, 2019.
Superintendent’s Report:
-Teaching and Learning Council (formerly CAC) recently met and discussed vision of student success; and e-learning—a plan will be brought to the board in January. E-learning days would only be used if taking an emergency day would affect timing of finals at the end of the year.
-Threat Assessment Team—a formal procedure will be written and a team will be formed by the end of February.
-Mrs. Ripka will be presenting on MHS Career Readiness to the Economic Development Council and Rotary Club.
Dr. Beaty announced that Board member Tom Neeley was recently elected President of the Illinois Association of School Boards.
Discussion Item:
-15 Year Facilities Plan—Board members discussed scheduled maintenance projects for 2020 including Brown—resurfacing parking lots and playground; Jefferson—roofing and replacement of some interior doors; Lincoln—roofing; High School—roofing; weight room/art room—reconfigure; remodel faculty lounge and conference room into STEM classrooms.
Action Items Approved:
-2019 Levy Resolution
-MJHS Phase 2 bids and alternate bids
