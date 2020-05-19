The Eureka American Legion Post #466 has announced that it will be conducting an abbreviated Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 25, 2020, to be broadcast on YouTube "Eureka Live."
Dan Harrod will be the Master of Ceremonies, and he will introduce the featured guest speaker, Mike Sager, World War II Veteran. The program will include an invocation and benediction by Senior Pastor Jennie Churchman of the Eureka Christian Church.
Eureka Boy Scout Troop #57, under the leadership of Scoutmaster Bob McClure, will be included in the ceremony, and Eureka High School senior, Reuben Roberts, will give the Gettysburg Address.
The Memorial Day Service will be broadcast at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day, May 25, 2020, on YouTube "Eureka Live."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.