Illinois Wesleyan University's dean's list for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year consisted of 731 students from 30 states and 29 countries. To qualify for the dean's list, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 for straight As.

The following local students made the list:

Jarrett Crider of Morton, Illinois, a junior majoring in Elementary Education

Caden Gates of Eureka, Illinois, a senior majoring in Philosophy

Gabby Rogers of Eureka, Illinois, a senior majoring in Art/Psychology

Audrey Armstrong of Metamora, Illinois, a senior majoring in Biology

Logan McClure of Metamora, Illinois, a senior majoring in Biology

Clayton Anderson of Morton, Illinois, a senior majoring in Finance

Zehra Bakirdan of Morton, Illinois, a senior majoring in Interdisciplinary Educ Studies

Ellie Reineke of Morton, Illinois, a senior majoring in English - Literature

Julia Huebner of Washington, Illinois, a senior majoring in Nursing

Courtney Heffren of Eureka, Illinois, a junior majoring in Elementary Education

Becca Olson of Tremont, Illinois, a junior majoring in Psychology/Biology

Natalie Anderson of Goodfield, Illinois, a junior majoring in Elementary Education

Nora Robinson of Eureka, Illinois, a junior majoring in Psychology

Nathaniel Leman of Eureka, Illinois, a sophomore majoring in Health Promo & Fit Mgmt

Zeke Glatz of Morton, Illinois, a sophomore majoring in Finance

Nick Gryl of Morton, Illinois, a sophomore majoring in Neuroscience

Abby Hagan of Morton, Illinois, a sophomore majoring in Music Education

Justin Hart of Morton, Illinois, a sophomore majoring in Psychology

Griffin Hammond of Germantown Hills, Illinois, a first-year majoring in Environmental Studies

Kate Christian of Washington, Illinois, a first-year majoring in Sociology

Gracie Miller of Tremont, Illinois, a first-year majoring in Nursing

Claire Mulconrey of Morton, Illinois, a first-year majoring in Biology

Tyson Hart of Morton, Illinois, a first-year majoring in Accounting