Illinois Wesleyan University's dean's list for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year consisted of 731 students from 30 states and 29 countries. To qualify for the dean's list, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 for straight As.
The following local students made the list:
Jarrett Crider of Morton, Illinois, a junior majoring in Elementary Education
Caden Gates of Eureka, Illinois, a senior majoring in Philosophy
Gabby Rogers of Eureka, Illinois, a senior majoring in Art/Psychology
Audrey Armstrong of Metamora, Illinois, a senior majoring in Biology
Logan McClure of Metamora, Illinois, a senior majoring in Biology
Clayton Anderson of Morton, Illinois, a senior majoring in Finance
Zehra Bakirdan of Morton, Illinois, a senior majoring in Interdisciplinary Educ Studies
Ellie Reineke of Morton, Illinois, a senior majoring in English - Literature
Julia Huebner of Washington, Illinois, a senior majoring in Nursing
Courtney Heffren of Eureka, Illinois, a junior majoring in Elementary Education
Becca Olson of Tremont, Illinois, a junior majoring in Psychology/Biology
Natalie Anderson of Goodfield, Illinois, a junior majoring in Elementary Education
Nora Robinson of Eureka, Illinois, a junior majoring in Psychology
Nathaniel Leman of Eureka, Illinois, a sophomore majoring in Health Promo & Fit Mgmt
Zeke Glatz of Morton, Illinois, a sophomore majoring in Finance
Nick Gryl of Morton, Illinois, a sophomore majoring in Neuroscience
Abby Hagan of Morton, Illinois, a sophomore majoring in Music Education
Justin Hart of Morton, Illinois, a sophomore majoring in Psychology
Griffin Hammond of Germantown Hills, Illinois, a first-year majoring in Environmental Studies
Kate Christian of Washington, Illinois, a first-year majoring in Sociology
Gracie Miller of Tremont, Illinois, a first-year majoring in Nursing
Claire Mulconrey of Morton, Illinois, a first-year majoring in Biology
Tyson Hart of Morton, Illinois, a first-year majoring in Accounting
