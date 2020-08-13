Grab your poles and get ready for a weekend fishing adventure sure to be fun for everyone. On Saturday, August 15, the Easter Seals will be hosting their “Hooked on Easter Seals Fishing Derby”, sponsored by Team Carol, at Izzak Walton Lake, 1125 Spring Bay Rd, East Peoria.
Event registration begins at 9 a.m. the day of the event, with the derby running from 10 a.m. to noon. Entry fees are $10 for adults, $5 for children aged three through seven, and $25 for families. Lunch will be available and prizes will be awarded in each age category.
