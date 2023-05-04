The Monmouth College men's tennis team finished the regular season with a pair of home losses on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The Scots (0-8, 0-6) celebrated Senior Day on Saturday afternoon but lost to both Grinnell College and Cornell College 9-0.
The lone senior, Nick Robertson (Covington, Georgia) was honored before the Cornell match. He teamed with Sawyer Day (Cupertino, California) at No. 1 doubles in both matches and also played at No. 2 singles.
Robertson/Day lost to Grinnell 8-4 in doubles while Andrew Nickols (Janesville, Wisconsin) and Caiden Sepich (Mackinaw, Illinois) lost 8-2 at No. 2. Day lost at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-2 while Robertson, Nickols and Sepich all lost 6-0, 6-0. Spencer Corn (Kansas City, Missouri) lost a No. 3 singles 6-1, 6-0.
Against Cornell, Robertson/Day lost 8-3 while Nickols/Sepich lost 8-2. In singles, Day lost 6-0, 6-4 at No. 1 and Robertson lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2. Corn fell 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 with Nickols losing 6-1, 6-0. Sepich nearly pulled off a second singles win on the week but ultimately lost at No. 5 singles 7-5, 5-7, 10-3.
