PEORIA, IL — Congressman Darin LaHood (R-IL) announced Tuesday that the application process for Illinois’ 18th Congressional District high school students who are interested in receiving a nomination to a military service academy will open on May 1. Due to the COVID—19 pandemic, this year’s application process will operate under amended guidelines.
“Each year, it’s a privilege to nominate incredible young leaders from central and west-central Illinois to attend one of our nation’s prestigious military service academies. While COVID—19 has disrupted our academic year, I am pleased to announce that we will be able to move forward with our academy nomination process,” said Rep. LaHood. “It’s always inspiring to see so many high schoolers willing to step up and serve our country. I look forward to celebrating our nomination recipients in person when we get through the COVID—19 pandemic.”
Congressman Darin LaHood’s nomination application period opens the first week of May each year. The application deadline this year is November 13, 2020. The application period is open to those candidates who are high school juniors and will be seniors the following school year, or who have already graduated but haven’t reached their 23rd birthday.
Interested applicants are asked to please contact Congressman LaHood’s Military Affairs Advisor and Academy Nomination Coordinator, Michael Gilmore in the Peoria District Office by telephone at (309) 671-7027 or by email at michael.gilmore@mail.house.gov to request a nomination packet.
Please be advised. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Congressman LaHood’s office has postponed Service Academy Nights indefinitely. We will provide an update as soon as restrictions placed on gatherings and other events are lifted.
For more information on the Military Academy Nomination process and requirements, please go HERE.
