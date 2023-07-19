The University of Illinois Springfield has released the names of the 678 students who made the dean’s list for spring semester 2023.
A total of 95 students in the College of Business and Management; 320 students in the College of Health, Science, and Technology; 103 students in the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences; 125 students in the College of Public Affairs and Education; and 35 non-degree seeking or undecided students made the list.
In order to qualify for the dean’s list, a student must be an undergraduate who took at least eight graded semester hours, maintained a grade-point average of at least 3.75 for the semester and had no incomplete grades awarded for the semester.
Students listed below are from your area and have been named to the spring semester 2023 dean’s list.
Goodfield, Illinois
Ashton Hubert
Morton, Illinois
Jessalyn Bjorling
Sydney Hilliard
Tremont, Illinois
Clarise Booker
Washington, Illinois
Luke Bender
Kayana Diederich
Taylor Ellis
Dylan Kurima
Questions about the Dean’s List should be directed to the UIS Office of Records and Registration at 217-206-6174 or registrar@uis.edu.
