A virtual ceremony recognizing the academic and personal accomplishments of Western Illinois University students will be launched on WIU's Facebook page and YouTube channel at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9.
The number of students eligible for Spring 2020 Commencement is 1,862, which includes 1,408 undergraduate students, of which 94 students are in the Bachelor of Arts in General Studies degree program; 454 are master's-level graduate students; and nine students are earning their doctorates in educational leadership (Ed.D.): James T. Batson, of Mundelein; William J. Buss, of Macomb; Amanda J. Carson, of Gerlaw; Michael Engel, of Lake Forest; Shane Gordon, of Mount Vernon; Yolanda Grandberry Pugh, of Rock Island; Deborah J. Kepple-Mamros, of LeClaire, IA; Kristin Smetana, of Downers Grove; and Shawn Steven Teske, of Warren.
Graduating senior vocal performance majors Spensor Randolph of Germantown Hills and Parker Carls of Beardstown will perform the national anthem for the virtual commencement ceremony.
Graduating senior art major Noe Jurado, of Aurora, has been named the WIU Centennial Honors College Convocation keynote. Jurado will present, "Unapologetic Authenticity," which will be uploaded to wiu.edu/honors/virtual_convocation, as well as on the Centennial Honor College social media sites.
A complete list of department and college scholars can be found at bit.ly/WIUSpring20Scholars. To find a complete list of majors by college, go to wiu.edu/commencement/majors.php. The Spring 2020 Commencement booklet will also be available in a PDF format at wiu.edu/commencement.
Students who were originally selected as marshals for the May ceremonies are: Honors Convocation - senior Jael Wotsho of Rushville; and juniors Alaina Kline of Pecatonica; Sadie Nickles of Clinton, IA; Delilah Sanders of Springfield; Jessica Schaumberg of Streator and Paige Sommers of Beardstown; and Commencement Ceremonies – seniors Abigail Elizabeth Bailey, speech pathology and audiology major, of Easton; Mary E. Bandle, apparel and textile merchandising major, of Galesburg; Nicole Kaye Beebe, a biological sciences major, of Canton; Luke Mitchell Duball, computer sciences major, of Cedar Rapids, IA; Audrey Lucille Fletcher, mathematics major, of Macomb; Dylan J. Mast, supply chain management major, of Liberty; Lydia Sharon Olson, music major, of Moline; Sabrina Nicole Wiesbrock, psychology major, of Trivoli; Kate Jane Marie Birr, hospitality management major, of Cary; Bo Brasseur, dietetics major, of Belgium; Jennifer Lynn Douglas, elementary education major, of Monmouth; Cole W illiam Eilers, law enforcement and justice administration major, of Augusta; Grace Danielle May, elementary education major, of Peru; Kelsey Blaine O’Connor, recreation, park and tourism administration major, of Kankakee; Kyle Paul Sandhaas, law enforcement and justice administration major, of New Berlin; Julia Faith Shoemaker, dietetics major, of Blandinsville; Lindsey Bideaux, communication major, of Geneseo; Marissa Kletke, liberal arts and sciences major, of East Moline; Priscilla Porter, recreation, park and tourism administration major, of Moline; and sophomore Nataleigh Richardson, mechanical engineering major, of Canton.
Caps and gowns may still be purchased online at wiu.edu/bookstore, and graduation announcements can be ordered at wiu.edu/dps. Graduating students can take a photo in their caps and gowns, or other WIU apparel, and send photos to U-Relations@wiu.edu for a "virtual Commencement album" for WIU's social media.
Discussions are underway regarding a live commencement ceremony in the future to recognize Spring 2020 graduates. A survey was sent to all graduating students' WIU email April 16 regarding potential dates for a Fall 2020 ceremony to recognize Spring 2020 graduates.
For more information regarding commencement, visit wiu.edu/commencement.
