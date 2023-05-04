The Prairie Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Jim Tallman, will host their concert on Friday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m. at Metamora High School, 101 W. Madison St., Metamora.
The concert will feature guest conductor Amy Acklin (University of Louisville), and guest soloist Thomas Schnelle on marimba. Thomas attends Washington Community High School and is the winner of the 2023 Earl Barnes Student Soloist Competition.
The ensemble will play music by Johan de Meij (Gandalf - first movement of his Lord of the Rings Symphony), Julie Giroux (One Life Beautiful), John Williams (Liberty Fanfare), Henry Mancini (Pie in the Face Polka - featuring the Clarinet section - music from the movie The Great Race), Jack Stamp (Cenotaph), John Philip Sousa (Old Ironsides), Brant Karrick (J.S. Gig), Christopher Tin (Baba Yetu - music from the video game Civilization IV), Leonard Bernstein (Mambo from West Side Story), and Thomas Schnelle will be playing the fourth movement from the Rosauro Marimba Concerto.
Bring a friend and enjoy a fun evening of music! The event is free of charge and all are welcome; Donations will be gratefully accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.