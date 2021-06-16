This spring, some 5,300 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students received their degrees under extraordinary circumstances. With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to upend traditional educational practices across campus and the country, the 2020-21 academic year has been a challenge.
Congratulations go out to: Sydney Billimack of Metamora, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Rachel Quinn of Washington, Master of Science, Epidemiology; Abigail Richards of Morton, Bachelor of Science-Neuroscience; Skylar Rohman of East Peoria, Bachelor of Science, Human Physiology; Caitlyn Swanson of Eureka, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
