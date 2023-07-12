What could be more fun than swimming with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Morton pool on a hot summer day in July?
Join PLaCE & Friends for Christmas in July on Saturday, July 15 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Admission is free for all ages.
This family fun event is being hosted by PLaCE with support from the Village of Morton.
More details, along with an inclement weather plan if necessary, can be found on Facebook PLaCE PumpkinLand Community Events and Instagram place.morton.
Email pumpkinland.morton@gmail.com with any questions
