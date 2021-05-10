Morton, IL— Now through Memorial Day weekend, the Morton Police Department is stepping up enforcement to remind motorists to “Click It or Ticket”.
“We want the act of buckling up to become automatic to all drivers and passengers,” said Sgt. Jonathan Johnson. “’Click It or Ticket’ isn’t about citations – it’s about saving lives. Wearing a seat belt can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 45%. Seat belts save lives every day, but they’re only effective if they’re used.”
Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, a popular time for traveling to visit family and friends. Whether you are traveling down the block or across the country, make sure you buckle up every time.
While Illinois currently has a 94.6% seat belt use compliance rate, unbelted occupants still account for more than half of those killed in motor vehicle crashes. The simple click of a seat belt could save thousands of lives each year.
.
The “Click It or Ticket” campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.