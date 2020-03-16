District 709 kindergarten pre-registration and screening for the 2020-2021 school year will be held on March 19-20, 2020 at 1050 South Fourth Avenue. Call 263-2581 for an appointment. Children who will be five (5) years old by September 1, 2020, are eligible to enter kindergarten in the fall.
Please bring the following documents to your appointment:
- Certified Birth Certificate (the one from the county, not the hospital)
- Immunization records
- Most recent physical exam, dental exam, and vision exam (if you have them)
