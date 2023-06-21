Gardeners Corner is a quarterly newsletter of syndicated columns from University of Illinois Extension experts around the state. Each issue highlights best practices that will make your houseplants, landscape, or garden shine in any season.
Summer issue articles
- Go Green with eco-friendly lawn care (June-July)
- Reduce storm damage by looking for tree defects before bad weather strikes (June-July)
- Care for perennial gardens with 3 proven pruning methods (June-July)
- Elevate your expectations with raised bed gardening (July-August)
- Want more from your garden? Plant a fall crop of cucumbers (Mid July-August)
- How to grow tropical ginger for at home-spice (Late July-August)
- Make flowers and memories last forever with drying for design (August)
- Build privacy with plants for secret gardens (August)
